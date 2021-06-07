Marine Link
Concordia Damen Launches First of 40 New Barges

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 7, 2021

(Photo: Damen)

The first of 40 inland waterway barges that are being built by Concordia Damen has been launched at the casco yard in Serbia. Concordia Damen signed the contract for the environmentally friendly vessels late last year.

The vessels, known as the Parsifal Tankers, will be chartered by Shell and operated by the VT Group/Marlow. They will carry mineral oils between Antwerp, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Rhine network.

The vessels will be 110 meters by 11.45 meters and will feature liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion and extreme shallow draft capabilities. 

Concordia Damen CEO Chris Kornet said, “The Parsifal Tankers represent a new generation of eco-conscious vessels that will play a significant role in the maritime energy transition.”

