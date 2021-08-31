Concordia Maritime Sells Two Tankers

Tanker shipping company Concordia Maritime said it has sold two IMOIIMAX vessels Stena Image and Stena Important to a Chinese leasing company.

The two ships were sold to a large Japanese financial services company in 2016 and 2017 under sale-leaseback agreements. The agreements also included annual purchase options, which have now been exercised. The net liquidity surplus from the transactions amounts to approximately SEK 45 million ($5.2 million) and will be added to Concordia Maritime in connection with the delivery of the vessels to the buyer.

“The sale of the vessels is in line with the continuing ambition to strengthen the company’s financial position and liquidity,” said Kim Ullman, CEO of Concordia Maritime.

Delivery of the vessels to the buyer is expected to take place during September 2021.

Following the divestments, Concordia Maritime’s fleet consists of 10 wholly-owned P-MAX vessels (product tankers), one suezmax tanker (sale-leaseback with purchase option) chartered in on a long-term contract and shares in a further three chartered suezmax vessels.