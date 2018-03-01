Rotterdam to Host ESPO Conference

European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) organises its 15th Annual Conference in Rotterdam on 31 May-1 June 2018. ESPO members, policy makers and stakeholders are kindly invited to join this annual highlight for the European port and maritime industry.

"The theme of the ESPO 2018 Conference is “Investing in the Port of Tomorrow”. As always, the conference will feature very high quality speakers and open debates with port executives," said a press note.

What are the main drivers for ports to invest? How to match long investment processes with the rapidly changing supply chain needs? Can port authorities drive the change or are they driven by changes? How to build a strong case for further port development? Which are the most appropriate sources of investment to ensure that Europea n ports can continue to play their role as gateways for trade and primary nodes in the logistic chain, as clusters of energy and industry and as major partners on the way towards a carbon free economy and society?

These are the main issues to be discussed in the Conference. The ESPO conference 2018 is taking place in Europe’s new capital of cool, the city that “makes it happen”, Rotterdam.