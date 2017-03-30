MOL Safety Conference 2017 Held in Four Cities
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that from late February through late March, the company held MOL Safety Conference 2017 programs, targeting MOL Group seafarers, in four locations worldwide.
