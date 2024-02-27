Congo’s First LNG Cargo to Set Sail in Coming Days

The first LNG cargo from Eni's Congo LNG project is currently being loaded and will sail to Piombino’s regasification terminal in Italy in the coming days.

With the first cargo, the Republic of the Congo enters the group of LNG exporting countries, opening up opportunities for economic growth while contributing to global energy balance.

The Congo LNG project, sanctioned in December 2022, came on stream after just one year, in line with the initial timeline.

Eni started the introduction of gas into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit moored in Congolese waters in late December 2023.

The Tango FLNG unit has a liquefaction capacity of about 1 billion cubic meters per year (BCMA) and is moored alongside the Excalibur Floating Storage Unit (FSU), using an innovative configuration called ‘split mooring’, implemented for the first time in a floating LNG terminal.

The project, situated within the Marine XII permit, will achieve a plateau gas liquefaction capacity of approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters per annum and will mark zero flaring from operated activities in country.

The volumes will be marketed by Eni, strengthening and expanding the company’s LNG portfolio, and supporting efforts towards energy security and transition.

A second FLNG facility with a capacity of about 3.5 BCMA is currently under construction and will begin production in 2025.

“The first cargo of LNG from Congo is the result of the strong commitment of Eni and its partners and of the unwavering support of the Government of the Republic of the Congo.

"Eni and the local partners shared work forces, know-how and technologies, ensuring additional revenues to the country while contributing to Europe’s energy security,” said Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s CEO.