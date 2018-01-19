Marine Link
Saturday, January 20, 2018

Antwerp, Metz Rail Connection Doubles in Frequency

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 19, 2018

Multimodal Terminal Metz. Photo: Port of Antwerp

Multimodal Terminal Metz. Photo: Port of Antwerp

 One year after the introduction of the rail shuttle between Antwerp and Metz, the intermodal logistics operator Multi-Modal Rail (MMR) has doubled the frequency. As of the middle of January the Dutch-French company provides a second weekly container shuttle. 

 
This increased frequency offers shippers the ideal connection to deepsea services in the port of Antwerp, for their import and export consignments in the Alsace-Lorraine region. The shuttle leaves on Monday and Wednesday from Antwerp Main Hub and arrives the following day at the MMS terminal in Metz.
 
"If there is sufficient market demand we will raise the frequency still further, to three times per week," declared MMR general manager Benjamin Hotter.
 
For this rail service MMR makes use of Logistics Intermodal Services (LIS), an independent provider of train and barge products. Among other things LIS ensures that Antwerp Main Hub is directly connected to the recently introduced LoRo shuttle operated by Lineas, so that the containers from the Deurganck dock can be loaded the same day.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News