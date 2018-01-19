Antwerp, Metz Rail Connection Doubles in Frequency

One year after the introduction of the rail shuttle between Antwerp and Metz, the intermodal logistics operator Multi-Modal Rail (MMR) has doubled the frequency. As of the middle of January the Dutch-French company provides a second weekly container shuttle.

This increased frequency offers shippers the ideal connection to deepsea services in the port of Antwerp , for their import and export consignments in the Alsace-Lorraine region. The shuttle leaves on Monday and Wednesday from Antwerp Main Hub and arrives the following day at the MMS terminal in Metz.

"If there is sufficient market demand we will raise the frequency still further, to three times per week," declared MMR general manager Benjamin Hotter.