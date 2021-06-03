Conrad Cuts Steel for GLDD's New Dump Scows

Conrad Shipyard held a steel cutting ceremony for for three new 7,100 cubic yard dump scow barges for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD) at its shipyard in Morgan City, La.

Dump scows are barges with a hopper type cargo carrying compartment and a split hull design to facilitate bottom dumps to discharge dredged material. Each of the three identical barges will measure 277’ by 63.5’ by 27.25’.

Conrad, which will be utilizing multiple facilities to support GLDD’s operational needs, said delivery for all three vessels is scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2022.

Addressing an audience of Conrad and GLDD managers, Brett Wolbrink, Conrad executive vice president and chief operating officer, said, “GLDD has awarded Conrad multiple contracts over the past year along with numerous repair and conversion projects. These contract awards and projects reinforce GLDD’s confidence in Conrad and continues to build on our longstanding partnership that we have enjoyed over the years.