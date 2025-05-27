Conrad Industries Receives SCA’s Excellence in Safety Award

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance, and repair industry, announced that Conrad Industries, Inc., parent company of Conrad Shipyard, received SCA’s annual “Excellence in Safety” Award, which is given for performance for the 2024 calendar year, honoring the shipyard for its enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention.

Recognized for its ongoing efforts to enhance workplace safety, Conrad Shipyard is one of 14 shipyards recognized for advancing employee protection standards across the shipbuilding industry.

Over the past decade, the shipbuilding industry has consistently reduced recordable injuries, reflecting a strong commitment to workplace safety. This focus has enabled U.S. shipyards to remain resilient and responsive in the face of ongoing challenges, maintaining operations without compromising employee well-being.

To qualify for an annual SCA Safety Award, member shipyards must submit injury and illness data for all four quarters, report zero fatalities within the year, and either achieve a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average or reduce their TRIR by at least 10 percent compared to the previous year.