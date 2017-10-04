Clipper Bulk Consolidates

Clipper will simplify its operational and administrative set-up in its strongest field of business, bulk.

"Going forward, we will concentrate our bulk business in three locations: Copenhagen, Houston and Hong Kong. Consequently, we will close our offices in Stamford, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Beijing. Our offices in Barranquilla, Tokyo and Nassau will remain unchanged and continue to serve our local business partners," said a press release from the company.

In the new set-up, we will maintain global presence. Fewer but larger hubs will allow us to service our customers and to operate our fleet more efficiently. “Within the last year, Clipper