Denmark based Clipper Group said it will simplify its operational and administrative setup in its core business area, the dry bulk market.



Clipper will concentrate its bulk business in Copenhagen, Houston and Hong Kong going forward, closing its offices in Stamford, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Clipper will concentrate its bulk business in Copenhagen, Houston and Hong Kong going forward, closing its offices in Stamford, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Beijing. The company's offices in Barranquilla, Tokyo and Nassau will remain unchanged.

“We want to make communication more effective and our response time to market changes shorter. It is my belief that both the company and our clients will be able to feel the benefit of this change from day one,” said Peter Norborg, Clipper Group CEO.