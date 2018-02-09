Hyundai Merchant Marine Forms Consortium with MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and ONE

Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) announced that it has established a consortium with global liners, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, and ONE to launch joint services between Asia and west coast of South America.

Previously, HMM operated three Asia -west coast of South America services with MSC, CMA-CGM, Hamburg Süd, Hapag-Lloyd, APL, and CSCL.

The newly reorganized ‘Asia-west coast of South America’ joint services will connect Korea, China, Japan , Taiwan with the west coast of Mexico, Peru, Chile, Columbia through three loops starting at the beginning of April.

HMM official said that “HMM will provide reliable ‘Asia-west coast of South America’ services with competitive transit time and on-time performance.”

And that “Based on this joint services, HMM expects to consolidate its position in the Far Asia – west coast of South America market with high growth potential, and HMM will do its utmost to optimize profitability through the services.”