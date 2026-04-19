Construction Begins on Port Hedland Seafarers Centre

Construction has started on a new Seafarers Centre at the Port of Port Hedland in Australia.

Benchmark Construction and Building has been awarded a contract to construct the new center which will be a welcoming space for seafarers visiting Port Hedland and will include areas for rest, connection, recreation and access to vital support services.

It will feature a communal lounge equipped with games and kitchen facilities, quiet areas, a library, meditation and prayer rooms and a shared chapel. Additionally, it will provide access to WI-FI internet, SIM cards, and proximity to local shops and amenities.

The center will also feature public spaces, and it will be a gathering place for visiting tourists, as popular harbor tours will be facilitated by the center, and public terraces will provide an opportunity for ship-spotting or relaxing in Marapikurrinya Park.

The Port of Port Hedland delivered 43 percent of the world’s iron ore exports in the 2024-25 financial year, and each year, approximately 150,000 seafarers visit the Pilbara region.

The A$21 million cost of the new center will be funded by Pilbara Ports, with the costs recouped over time from iron ore customers: BHP, Fortescue, Hancock Iron Ore, and Mineral Resources. All port users in Port Hedland are strongly committed to ensuring that the port provides world-leading support for seafarers.



