Construction BS Offshore's New CSOV Enters Next Phase

The hull for Bernhard Schulte (BS) Offshore’s new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) has arrived at Ulstein Verft’s shipyard, marking the start of new phase in the shipbuilding process.

The vessel is designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions for ‘walk-to-work’ (W2W) operations, where personnel walks via a motion-compensated gangway from the ship to a wind turbine.

While the hull has been under construction at the CRIST yard in Poland, closely monitored by a site team from Ulstein Verft, the designers and engineers at the various Ulstein companies in Norway and Poland have been working on finalizing the detailed drawings for the ship.

The hull arrival at Ulstein Verft marks a new phase, which includes securing, painting, outfitting, piping, equipment installations, electrical work, and system integration.

The vessel is sister to Yno 320, launched at Ulstein Verft on February 23, 2025.

“We are pleased to see the journey toward completing the second CSOV is progressing and look forward to the continued progress and collaboration in bringing this vessel, designed with efficiency, safety, and sustainability at its core, to life,” said Matthias Müller, Managing Director BS Offshore.

Like its predecessor, the newbuild is part of the innovative TWIN X-STERN CSOV series, known for its exceptional operational performance and seakeeping abilities.

During the outfitting phase, the vessel will be equipped with advanced technology, including a 3D-compensated crane and a gangway, ensuring safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities.

The vessel will also have a diesel-electric propulsion system with substantial battery energy storage, significantly reducing the environmental footprint. She is prepared for methanol as a future fuel.

After her delivery in 2025, the vessel will be ready to support the offshore wind sector with modern, high-comfort accommodation for up to 132 crew and clients.

This is Ulstein's fifth W2W vessel for BS Offshore. All have been designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions and constructed at Ulstein Verft.

BS Offshore is a pioneering ship owner, and Ulstein is proud to continue the partnership, contributing to the advancement of sustainable maritime solutions.