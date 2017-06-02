Marine Link
Deltamarin Integrates Floating Construction Arm

June 2, 2017

The operations and personnel of Deltamarin Floating Construction (DMFC) were integrated into Deltamarin Ltd. on June 1, 2017, in a move that aims to help simplify the group’s structure.

 
The services and activities previously provided by DMFC will continue within Deltamarin Ltd. under a newly formed department called Project Technology Services led by Jari Mäki.
