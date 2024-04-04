Consulmar Executes ‘World's First’ Zero-Emissions Tanker Mooring

Maritime services company Consulmar has performed a zero-emissions mooring service for a tanker, said to be the world’s first such operation.

This operation took place at an offshore multiple buoy mooring site near the BP refinery, situated 2 miles from the Port of Castellón in Spain.

Utilizing its electric line handling tug, CASTALIA, Consulmar towed the steel mooring lines from the vessel to each of the five mooring buoys, marking a significant advancement in the maritime industry towards more sustainable practices.

The tanker vessel ARCHANGEL, with 274 meters in length and 85,474 gross tonnage, was moored using the 3-ton pulling capacity of the mooring boat CASTALIA, which operates on full electric propulsion.

Equipped with two 150 kW engines and a lithium battery capacity of 485 kWh, CASTALIA ensures operational autonomy of up to 8 hours, providing an efficient and non-polluting solution for mooring operations.

In addition to mooring, the multipurpose CASTALIA, measuring 12.50 meters in length and 5 meters in beam, plays a crucial role in various port activities, including collecting MARPOL liquid and solid waste, transporting personnel and provisions, and oil spill response services.

It is estimated that CASTALIA will allow Consulmar to reduce annually more than 200 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, ensuring minimal adverse environmental impact during its port operations.

This achievement marks a significant step in Consulmar's commitment to the decarbonization of its activities, the company said.

As part of this comprehensive project in the Port of Castellón, Consulmar is also using electricity generated from its photovoltaic installation to power both its boats and electric vehicles in its fleet, contributing to a sustainable transition towards cleaner energy sources and reducing its carbon footprint.