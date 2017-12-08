JNPT Records Growth of 5.76% in Container Handling

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), handled 3.9 lakh TEUs in the month of November 2017, while recording a growth of 5.76% in container handling for the period Apr-Nov2017 as compared to same period last year.

Of the four terminals at JNPT, JNPCT handled 1.18 lakh TEUs, APM Terminal’s total stood at 1.66 lakh TEUs, DP World (comprising NSICT and NSIGT) together handled 1.06 lakh TEUs in the month of November 2017.

The Direct Port Delivery initiative under ‘Ease of Doing Business’ has been steadily going up and in the month of November, 34.73% of cargo was cleared through DPD, resulting in significant saving in transaction cost and time.

Another important initiative namely Inter terminal movements of TTs - was used by 15,267 trucks, completing 19,279 transactions in November. This initiative has resulted in saving of fuel worth Rs. 7.12 cr. since its start.

The month of November witnessed visits of many international delegations and purposeful developments. JNPT acquired a new Multi Utility Purpose launch as part of ‘ Green Port ’ initiative, which is being deployed for fighting minor oil spill in the port area and debris collection.

Delegations from Antwerp Port visited JNPT to discuss the roadmap for making JNPT Antwerp Training Centre a world class Maritime training institute. A high-level delegation from Latvia headed by its Prime Minister also visited JNPT to see the port infrastructure and facilities.

Delegations from Port of Halifax (Canada), Philippines and Indian Ambassador to Islamic Republic of Iran along with Iran delegation visited JNPT to explore the prospects of promoting trade.