Container Shipping Consolidation Continues with $4.2B ZIM Acquisition

In a move that further reshapes the global liner landscape, Hapag-Lloyd has agreed to acquire ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.2 billion, the companies announced today.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hapag-Lloyd will acquire ZIM for $35.00 per share in cash, representing a 58% premium to ZIM’s prior-day closing stock price, a 90% premium to its 90-day VWAP, and a 126% premium to its unaffected share price of $15.50 in August 2025 prior to market speculation.

The transaction, unanimously approved by ZIM’s Board of Directors, is expected to close by late 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, including consent from the State of Israel tied to ZIM’s Special State Share.

The combination strengthens Hapag-Lloyd’s standing as the fifth-largest container shipping company worldwide. The merged company is projected to operate a fleet of more than 400 vessels, with total capacity exceeding 3 million TEU and annual cargo volumes of more than 18 million TEU by 2027.

Strategically, the deal expands service offerings across the Transpacific, Intra-Asia, Atlantic, Latin America and East Mediterranean trades, complemented by Hapag-Lloyd’s participation in the Gemini network.

For customers, the companies emphasize a broader global network and continued focus on dependable, high-quality service.

ZIM President and CEO Eli Glickman framed the acquisition as the culmination of a strategic turnaround that began in 2017. Since its IPO in January 2021, ZIM has distributed $5.7 billion in dividends, and total capital returned to shareholders will reach approximately $10 billion upon closing of the transaction.



Over the past several years, ZIM modernized its fleet with 46 newbuild containerships ranging from 5,300 TEU to 15,000 TEU, aggressively adopted LNG propulsion — now representing roughly 40% of operated capacity — and invested more than $1 billion in equipment renewal. The company also expanded into car carrier services and secured LNG supply agreements with Shell.

Glickman highlighted digital investments, including data analytics, BI and AI tools, as differentiators supporting industry-leading EBIT margins and operational agility.



“New ZIM” to Anchor Israeli Services

In parallel with the acquisition, Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds will establish a new Israeli liner operator, “New ZIM,” which will operate 16 vessels focused on key global trade routes into Israel. The new entity will operate under the ZIM trademark, receive commercial support from Hapag-Lloyd, and have access to the Gemini network.

The structure is designed to address the Special State Share requirements and ensure secure liner connectivity for Israel.

Hapag-Lloyd also stated its intention to maintain a significant business presence in Israel and retain ZIM employees.

The deal underscores continued consolidation in the container sector as carriers seek scale, network breadth and cost efficiencies amid volatile freight markets and rising regulatory and fuel-transition costs.

If approved, the transaction will remove one of the industry’s most agile mid-sized carriers from the public markets and fold it into a larger global platform — further concentrating capacity among the top-tier liner operators.