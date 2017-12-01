Marine Link
Saturday, December 2, 2017

Diana Containerships TC with Wan Hai Lines

December 1, 2017

M/V Hamburg. Photo: Diana Containerships Inc.

 Diana Containerships announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Hamburg. 

 
The global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships said in a press release that the gross charter rate is US$11,000 per day, minus a 3.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum 120 days to maximum 220 days. 
 
The charter commenced on December 01, 2017. The m/v Hamburg was previously chartered to CMA CGM, Marseille, at a gross charter rate of US$6,700 per day, minus a 3.5% commission paid to third parties.
 
The “Hamburg” is a 6,494 TEU container vessel built in 2009.
 
This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.32 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 11 container vessels (6 Post-Panamax and 5 Panamax). 
 
