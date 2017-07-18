Marine Link
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Lundin Extends Contract for Ocean Rig

July 18, 2017

Image: Ocean Rig

Image: Ocean Rig

 Ocean Rig UDW, contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, has announced that Lundin Norway AS, has declared their third option to extend the existing contract of the Leiv Eiriksson. 

 
In addition, Ocean Rig has granted Lundin 2 additional options to drill further wells in the future.
 
As a result of these developments, the rig now has firm employment until at least the end of September of 2017 and should Lundin exercise its additional seven one-well options, currently un-declared, the rig could be employed until the first quarter of 2019.
 
The total expected revenue backlog, including all the optional wells, is expected to be $85 million.
 
George Economou, Chairman and CEO of Ocean Rig, commented: "We are grateful for the support of our major customer in Norway and subject to the successful restructuring look forward to extending this relationship in the long-term."
 
Ocean Rig is an international offshore drilling contractor providing oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializing in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News