Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Contract Extensions for Golden Energy Offshore's Vessel Duo

April 13, 2021

Credit; Golden Energy Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Golden Energy Offshore Management has informed that two vessels it manages have recently secured contract extensions.

The Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair Vessel (IMR) vessel Larissa was awarded several months of firm W2W work for Dutch company Wintershall Noordzee AS.  

The vessel has already arrived at Den Helder, with mobilization ongoing, and the work will begin on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The vessel is then firm until September 1, 2021.

Also, the IMR vessel Despina which started its contract with Fugro in mid-January has been awarded a two-month contract extension, with the vessel now committed until August 15, 2021. Fugro has options to further extend the contract.

Winning the Next Event
