Kreuz Subsea Wins 5-vessel Contract in India

Subsea services provider Kreuz Subsea said it has been awarded a contract to deliver subsea completion work for Indian multi-national conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) from the start of 2018.

The contract, worth an undisclosed eight-figure sum, will see Kreuz Subsea support L&T to install all riser clamps, risers, crossing works, tie-ins, subsea trenching and hydro-testing of pipelines which are part of the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP4) and Daman Field development projects off the west coast of India.

The five vessels to be utilized throughout the campaign in the Mumbai High and Daman fields in the Mumbai Offshore region, include the DP2 purpose-built SURF vessel, Kreuz Installer, and the diving support and construction work barge, Kreuz Supporter.

Kreuz Subsea chief executive officer, AJ Jain, said, “Securing a contract of this size and with a major company like L&T is a fantastic achievement for the whole team at Kreuz and sets a record in the company’s history.

“The waters of Daman field are known for experiencing very high tidal currents and near zero visibility. Being awarded this work to ultimately support ONGC in the region reaffirms our reputation for providing flexible, safe operations, dedicated and experienced personnel, as well as the ability to pass on great value to our clients,” Jain said.