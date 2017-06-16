Marine Link
Friday, June 16, 2017

Norsafe Secures $23 mln in Contracts

June 16, 2017

Norsafe Marathon (Photo: Norsafe)

Norsafe reported that it has secured more than 200 million NOK ($23.6 million) in LSA contracts that have been put out to tender so far this year.
 
In addition to the recently announced contract with Kværner for delivery of three of Norsafe’s largest freefall lifeboats with davit systems to the Njord A platform, Norsafe has won several other significant contracts, both for new builds and upgrade projects.
 
Among the largest contracts are:
  • Replacement of lifeboats on the BP Ula platform
  • Replacement of lifeboats on Tambar
  • Replacement of davits on the Haven jack-up
  • Replacement of lifeboats on the Total Elgin platform in the UK sector of the North Sea
The company has also launched new products including its first rigid inflatable boat, the Marathon 900, and a new davit series, called LHD, which has already proved successful as demonstrated by the sale of 20 lifeboat and davit ship sets to Vard.
 
Launched in 2015, Norsafe’s lifeboat maintenance and servicing solution called CARE Plan has shown tremendous growth, the company said. The three levels of service agreement have been designed to maintain the operational safety of the fleet’s LSA and reduce client’s maintenance costs by implementing a structured approach. Norsafe has global coverage for maintenance and servicing with more than 300 fully trained service engineers ensuring compliance to the latest LSA regulations.
 
The company added that its service business is one of its main areas of growth with its major service stations in Singapore, U.S. and Greece performing well and increased service business in China, Brazil and Dubai.
