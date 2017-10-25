ABS’ Wiernicki Delivers Keynote at SNAME Convention

Speaking at this year’s Society of Naval Architects and Engineers (SNAME) Annual Meeting and Expo in Houston, ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki, detailed how the maritime industry’s “new norm” is characterized by sweeping and disruptive changes in technology, skill sets and leadership.

“Normal means rapid and impactful change – it’s no longer business as usual,” Wiernicki said in his keynote address. “Our new normal is data intensive, and drives us to more condition-based, continuous, risk-based and cyber-influenced decision making.”

Wiernicki outlined key industry trends and impacts that will shape the next generation of naval architects and marine systems engineers to be more like aerospace or automotive innovators – capable of engineering, design thinking and having a convergent mindset. He also described the industry’s progression toward autonomy and the regulatory framework requirements to recognize both technical and cultural challenges.

“Our future will be shaped by new technologies and the rate of technology change, new mindsets and skill sets, new expectations and regulations that are more risk-based and performance-based, and a new balance between data-driven and experience-driven decision making,” Wiernicki said.

SNAME President, Martin Toyen, said, “It is evident that our world today is different and will require all parts of our industry to adapt to a new norm. The insights from today’s keynote address underscore the importance of why we must understand and adapt to new ways of thinking and new ways of doing business.”