Saturday, July 8, 2017

Thailand Accedes to Conventions Covering Oil Pollution Damage

July 7, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Thailand has become the latest State to accede to the international conventions on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage (CLC) and the Establishment of an International Fund for Compensation for Oil Pollution Damage (Fund).

 
The CLC Convention ensures that compensation is available to people who suffer oil pollution damage from maritime casualties involving oil-carrying ships, and places liability on the owner of the ship from which the polluting oil escaped or was discharged.
 
The International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds) provide additional financial compensation for oil pollution damage that occurs in Member States, resulting from spills of persistent oil from tankers.
 
Pisanu Suvanajata, Ambassador of Thailand to the United Kingdom, met International Maritime Organization (IMO)Secretary-General Kitack Lim at IMO Headquarters, London (7 July) to deposit the instruments of accession.
 
