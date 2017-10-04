Keppel Wins SBM FPSO Conversion Deal

Related News

President Trump Visits USS Kearsarge

President Donald J. Trump visited the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 3, to discuss relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S.

Australia Hosting World for Sea Power Conference

The Royal Australian Navy is hosting the biennial Sea Power Conference with senior naval delegations from around the world…

H-Energy to Start West Coast LNG Terminal in May 2018

India's H-Energy Pvt Ltd, a unit of real estate group Hiranandani, will start operations at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the western Maharashtra state by May 2018…

International Efforts to Reduce GHG Emissions

Close to 240 maritime leaders and professionals will gather in Singapore to identify priority areas for international action…

UN Focus on Shipping and Sustainable Development

Marking the World Maritime Day, the head of the United Nations maritime agency today highlighted contributions the shipping…

Cruise Lines: The $48 Billion Impact

The cruise industry continues the path of unprecedented growth, and according to new figures released in CLIA’s 2016 Economic…

WSS Rolls Out New Cargo Hold Cleaning Equipment

Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) will launch its new line of cargo hold cleaning equipment at maritime exhibition INMEX India.

Escort Tug Trio Named in Hammerfest

Østensjø Rederi’s three new escort towing vessels were officially named on August 26 in Hammerfest. Sponsors of the trio were Unni M.

Wreck of WWI German U-boat Sub Found off Belgium

The well-preserved wreck of a World War One German submarine, possibly still containing the bodies of its 23 crew members…

Survey Vessels Hit the Charts

Training to ‘fight and win at sea’ occurs across the Navy every day of the year, but how does that concept map to the hydrographic…

Matrix Global Plans U.S. Crude Storage Deal

Matrix plans sweet crude storage futures at LOOP. Matrix Global Holdings is planning to start up an oil storage futures contract…