Keppel to Deliver World's First Converted FLNGV

Keppel Offshore & Marine's (Keppel O&M) wholly-owned subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard Ltd (Keppel Shipyard), will soon deliver the world's first converted Floating Liquefaction Vessel (FLNGV) owned by Golar Hilli Corporation (Golar), a subsidiary of Golar LNG Ltd.

The vessel was named Hilli Episeyo at a ceremony in Keppel Shipyard today. Upon its completion, the FLNGV will be put in operation offshore Kribi, Cameroon for Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures and Perenco Cameroon SA, and will be the first FLNGV project in Africa.

Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M said, "We are proud to be able to deliver the world's first FLNGV conversion in partnership with Golar LNG within three years and with a commendable safety record. By combining our expertise from a variety of complex offshore conversion projects and our capabilities in executing LNG-related EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) projects, we are able to offer innovative and reliable floating liquefaction solutions to meet the growing midstream needs of the LNG industry.

"Compared to newbuilds, converted FLNGVs are significantly more cost-effective and faster to market, without compromising safety and processing capabilities. With the experience gained from this first FLNGV conversion project, we are in a unique position to provide customers with reliable end-to-end solutions for the EPC and commissioning of FLNGV as well as FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) conversions."

Hilli Episeyo was converted from a 1975 built Moss LNG carrier with a storage capacity of 125,000 m3. Sponsons were added on both sides of the hull to house the topside equipment comprising of pre-treatment systems, four PRICO® single mixed refrigerant liquefaction trains, boil-off gas compression and offloading equipment. The Hilli Episeyo is designed for a liquefaction capacity of about 2.4 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

Oscar Spieler, CEO of Golar LNG said, "Being at its final leg towards completion, Hilli Episeyo represents a game changer in the LNG industry with its fast track, low cost project execution. The development of this FLNGV positions us as forerunners in providing offshore liquefaction solutions to meet the growing demand for liquefied natural gas.

"We are uniquely positioned to take on projects also in a low commodity price environment and determined to enable unlocking of reserves from remote, marginal and stranded gas fields."

With the global push towards cleaner energy, demand for natural gas is expected to increase significantly. FLNGV solutions enable operators to overcome the geographic, technical and economic limitations of developing natural gas resources located in marginal fields while FSRUs help reach consumers in remote areas.

Keppel O&M has accumulated a wealth of experience and capabilities in LNG technology ever since its first LNG carrier repair in 1990. It converted the world's first Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU). It is also currently building two dual-fuel diesel LNG harbour tugs based on its award-winning proprietary design and two dual-fuel LNG carriers.

Through its Gas Technology Development arm, Keppel O&M has developed a suite of solutions to address the growing needs of the LNG industry. These include FLNGVs that can work in combination with Floating Storage Units (FSU) to provide cost-effective solutions for gas export terminals and are faster to market compared to land-based terminals.