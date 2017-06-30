Marine Link
Port Co-operation, Maritime Security Meet of Argentina

June 30, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 A regional workshop focusing on this year’s World Maritime Day theme - Connecting Ships, Ports and People – has been held in Buenos Aires, Argentina (26-29 June).

 
The event, organized by International Maritime Organization (IMO) in collaboration with the Argentine Maritime Authority (Prefectura Naval Argentina), aimed to promote cooperation between ports and designated authorities of participating countries through an open discussion and by sharing experiences and best practices related to maritime security. 
 
The workshop also reviewed the implementation of maritime security in the region and evaluating new or evolving threats. Specific subjects addressed included the establishment of national maritime security committees; application of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code in areas other than port facilities; training and certification of port facility security officers (PFSOs); drills and exercises; maritime cyber risk management; and best practices and recommendations related to the implementation of security measures in port facilities.
 
The workshop included a security exercise in a port facility with participation of different national authorities, organized as part of activities related to the national day of the Argentine Coast Guard. A representative of the Inter-American Committee on Ports of the Organization of American States (OAS-CIP), the President of the International ISPS forum based in Mexico (RED PBIP) and the Head of the International Port Security Program of the United States Coast Guard are participating, along with national representatives of 17 States from the region. 
 
IMO was represented by Chris Trelawny and Javier Yasnikouski. 
 
