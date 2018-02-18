Mundra Port, Port of Montreal Sign Cooperative Agreement

On a trade mission to India, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) has signed a Cooperative Agreement with Mundra Port, Gujarat State, north of Mumbai. This agreement aims to develop cooperation in marketing and business development while sharing information on marine operations and industry best practices.

Mundra Port is India’s largest commercial port. A diversified port, it handles liquid and dry bulk and more than three million TEUs in annual container traffic. It is operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ).

Vice-President, Growth and Development at the MPA Tony Boemi: “Asia, and especially India, is an emerging market with enormous potential. It and the Port of Montreal are already solidly connected thanks to container services. This Cooperative Agreement with Mundra Port strengthens our presence in India and showcases the Port of Montreal’s advantages as a strategic gateway of choice for goods destined for the North American market.”

Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Christine St-Pierre: “The Port of Montreal is a leading economic driver for Quebec prosperity. Under the Maritime Strategy, we have everything to gain from supporting its international outreach projects and I look forward to signing the Cooperative Agreement with the Port of Mundra, India’s largest commercial port.”

Asia accounts for 25% of the Port of Montreal’s market and is by far the fastest growing segment. India alone accounts for 5%, yet was virtually non-existent as a market just a few years ago.

The Port of Montreal and Mundra Port both receive container ships, notably from such major international shipping lines as MSC and Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, OOCL and Maersk. They ensure connections between ports on North America’s East Coast and Mundra through transshipment ports in the Mediterranean.

Mundra Port belongs to the Adani Group, a leading player in India’s transportation logistics industry.