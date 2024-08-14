Corio Teams Up with Brazilian Shipyard to Assess Its Offshore Wind Hub Potential

Offshore wind developer Corio Generation, a Macquarie Group company, and Brazilian shipyard and marine construction company Estaleiros do Brasil (EBR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore how EBR’s facilities could support future offshore wind projects off Brazil’s south coast.

Corio and EBR will look at how EBR’s existing infrastructure, located close to Rio Grande port in Brazil’s southern province of Rio Grande do Sul, could support the deployment of two offshore wind farms planned for the south of the country.

These include Cassino Offshore Wind (1,200+ MW) and Rio Grande Offshore Wind (1,200+ MW). Cori and EBR could potentially enter commercial negotiations to reserve part of an area used to facilitate the projects, the companies said.

Corio is aiming to develop five offshore wind farms in Brazil, totaling up to 6 GW, as part of its significant global portfolio of projects across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Four of these projects, totaling approximately 4.8 GW, are located off the southern and south-eastern coastlines of the country.

The EBR shipyard covers an area of approximately 1.7 million m², with extensive facilities for building floating platforms for the oil and gas industry. This expertise could be adapted and utilized for the construction of offshore wind farms.

“With its long coastline and favourable sea conditions, Brazil has incredible potential to harness the power of offshore wind and build a future based on clean, green energy and a prosperous low-carbon economy.

“That journey will require the development of suitable port infrastructure, for building and then maintaining Brazil’s offshore wind farms, so we very much look forward to working with Estaleiros do Brasil and exploring how their shipyard and their engineering expertise could help establish a hub for future wind farm development in southern Brazil and drive the growth of the offshore wind sector more widely,” said Ricardo de Luca, Country Director of Brazil at Corio Generation.

“There is a lot of synergy between offshore wind projects and the oil and gas industry in areas such as operations, maintenance, logistics and port infrastructure. We are sure that EBR can be an excellent partner for Corio and make an important contribution to the development of offshore wind in Brazil,” added Wataru Nosaka, CEO of EBR.