Corvus Containerized ESS Will Charge Crowley's eWolf Electric Tug

Corvus Energy on Thursday announced it will supply shoreside battery energy storage systems (ESS) for Crowley's eWolf, the first zero-emission, all-electric tugboat being built for operations in the U.S.

The system will consist of two Corvus Orca BOBs—the containerized version of the Corvus Orca ESS—used for charging the vessel shoreside from when it enters service in San Diego’s harbor in 2023.

Corvus Energy is also supplying the 6.2 MWh Corvus Orca ESS on board eWolf, which is currently under construction at Master Boat Builders, with electrical integration provided by ABB.

“The use of the Corvus Orca ESS shoreside will allow eWolf to charge quickly, potentially avoiding the need to upgrade the electricity grid infrastructure at the port,” said Ole Jacob Irgens, Corvus Energy – President Americas. “Since the Orca ESS has a high C-rate, it is capable of discharging quickly and safely so that eWolf will be quickly recharged and returned into service.”

The eWolf and the shoreside infrastructure are designed to allow the vessel to operate fully electric with full performance capabilities, as well as draw energy at off-peak hours from the energy grid.

The eWolf is a result of a partnership among Crowley, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, the California Air Resources Board, the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Maritime Administration, which all provided financial support and other resources.

Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley Shipping, said, “Corvus Energy’s storage system will enable Crowley and our federal, state and local partners to reach our shared commitment of reducing emissions and providing cleaner air for the San Diego community. The innovative technology also will help ensure high performance and reliability as the tugboats serves customers – providing a model for sustainability at ports around the nation.”

The eWolf and its shoreside energy technology come amid a push to decarbonize the maritime industry. Crowley and Shell Trading (US) Company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focused on supporting alternative energy solutions for shoreside and terminal operations.

“We recognize that the world is in the midst of an energy transition, and we’re working hard to play our part,” said Maarten Poort, general manager of Shell Shipping & Maritime Americas. “As both an investor and customer of Corvus Energy and its innovative ESS products, Shell is proud to support battery energy bunkering as a zero-emission alternative energy solution for shore power.”

The Corvus Orca BOB containers will each contain almost 1.5 MWh of energy storage capacity and be capable of fast-charging the Crowley eWolf tug. The Corvus Orca BOB is a class-approved, modular battery room solution in standard 20-foot ISO high-cube container size. The complete ESS comes with Orca battery modules, battery monitoring system (BMS), HVAC , TR exhaust, and firefighting and detection system.