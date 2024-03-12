Cosco Shipping Enhances Safety with Iridium GMDSS

Iridium Communications has announced Cosco Shipping (CSSC), the world's largest fleet of commercial vessels with 1,417 ships, has begun installation of Iridium® Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) terminals.

The recent installation of the Lars Thrane LT-3100S terminal on the Cosco Tengfei is a testament to CSSC always prioritizing the safety of its crew, ships, and cargo, says Iridium.

The Cosco Tengfei is a modern pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessel capable of transporting up to 5,000 vehicles. The vessel operates globally, facilitating the transportation of vehicles from Chinese manufacturers to destinations around the world.

Iridium GMDSS now provides unmatched support for Cosco Tengfei's mission with its global coverage, distress alert, safety voice, maritime safety information, and cost-effective implementation and operation. These capabilities along with Long-Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) support built into the LT-3100S, extend to polar waters where CSSC's incumbent GMDSS coverage fell short.

Xiaofeng Guo, Director of Telecom and Navigation Department at CSSC, said: “Iridium GMDSS will greatly enhance her safety service capabilities while sailing on the ocean. It also serves as a good demonstration that the CSSC Fleet can operate in the Arctic Ocean region. We expect to deploy more Iridium GMDSS systems on those Arctic-route vessels during 2024."



