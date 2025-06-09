Crew Member Dies in Accident on Tidewater’s Polaris PSV

A fatal incident has occurred aboard one of the vessels of Tidewater, a subcontractor of Equinor, resulting in the death of a crew member.

The incident took place on Polaris platform supply vessel (PSV) on June 2, 2025, while the vessel was on the Atlantic Ocean engaged in normal operations. Emergency response procedures were immediately initiated, and despite the efforts of the crew and emergency response agencies, the crew member tragically passed away.

Tidewater is fully cooperating with the United States Coast Guard in the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the incident. The safety of our crew remains our highest priority, and we are committed to supporting the investigative process in every way.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and fellow crewmembers affected by this loss,” Tidewater said in a statement.

“This is a tragic marine accident. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues who have lost a loved one. We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected,” said Molly Morris, senior vice president for Equinor Renewables Americas.

The companies did not reveal any additional details regarding the incident.