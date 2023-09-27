Crewmember Dies After Falling from Tanker Near Boston

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A crewmember has died after falling overboard from a tanker vessel near Boston.

A frantic search commenced shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a mayday call from the Singapore-registered MTM Dublin, which reported the mariner had fallen overboard.

The man had reportedly been swept into the sea while a ladder was being lowered for the boarding of a Boston Harbor pilot, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The search was performed in rough sea conditions near Boston Harbor, and the commercial fishing boat America located the crew member using flashlights after being the first vessel on scene.

The overboard seafarer was unresponsive when he pulled aboard by the fishing vessel crew, who immediately initiated CPR. Boston Fire Department and Coast Guard personnel accompanied the boat as it headed to shore to meet an ambulance that was standing by, officials said.

Paramedics continued CPR as they rushed the man to a local hospital.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday confirmed that the man had died.

AIS ship tracking data on Wednesday showed the MTM Dublin moored in Quincy, Mass.