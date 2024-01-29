Crounse Takes Delivery of New Towboat from Conrad

Paducah, Ky. headquartered Crounse Corporation announced it has taken delivery of a new 6,034-horsepower towboat built by Conrad Shipyard, based in Morgan City, La.

The 166- by 48- by 12-foot Alice is named after the company’s first vessel that began operating in 1949.

Delivered with a U.S. Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for Subchapter M compliance and two EPA Tier 4 compliant main engines, the newbuild is one of the most efficient and environmentally-friendly vesselsoperating on the United States' inland waterway system.

Alice and powered by two General Electric (GE) diesel engines, which are coupled to Reintjes gears. The vessel is equipped with Cummins generators, a P.E. certified ship alarm system. According to Crounse, steering, navigation and interior electronics and components are the most advanced available in the maritime marketplace. The towboat is designed to accommodate up to 12 crew and guests.

“We are excited to welcome the M/V Alice to our growing vessel fleet and pleased to honor Mr. George P. Crounse and his family’s legacy with the naming of this vessel during our 75th Anniversary year,” said Matt Ricketts, Crounse Corporation president and CEO. “I thank Conrad Shipyard and all of our vendor partners for executing another successful vessel construction project.”

Alice is the second 6,034-horsepower vessel Conrad has delivered to Crounse, following the Sandra Holt, delivered in 2021.

“It is always rewarding to deliver a new vessel to a repeat customer like Crounse Corporation,” said Johnny Conrad, Conrad Shipyard chairman and CEO. “The M/V Alice is representative of the quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service consistently delivered by our extraordinary shipbuilding team. We value Crounse’s continued confidence in Conrad Shipyard.”

Crounse operates a fleet of 38 towboats and more than 1,100 barges, with offices in Paducah and Maysville, Ky.