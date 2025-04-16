Crowley Builds the Future Maritime & Logistics Workforce

Crowley—a legacy U.S. maritime and logistics powerhouse—is making waves with an innovative, people-first approach to workforce development. In a wide-ranging conversation on the Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, two of Crowley’s senior leaders — Megan Davidson, Chief People and Regulatory Officer, and Jim Bender, Program Manager of Workforce Development — unpacked how this 133-year-old company is not only adapting to change but leading the charge toward a more sustainable, inclusive and future-ready maritime workforce.

The maritime industry is at a workforce crossroad in attracting and retaining the future generation. But the crossroad is far from a surprise, rather an evolving situation that has been the fodder for boardroom debate and industry conferences for a generation or more. Technological evolution has been and remains a double-edge sword, allowing mariners to work more safely, more efficiently with fewer crew members, while at the same time the explosion in new technologies has afforded the younger generation with a myriad of new career opportunities.

The demand for skilled professionals and those willing to start from the ground floor to become skilled professionals is surging and digital disruption is redefining the workforce landscape.

Crowley—a legacy U.S. maritime and logistics powerhouse—is making waves with an innovative, people-first approach to workforce development. In a wide-ranging conversation on the Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, two of Crowley’s senior leaders — Megan Davidson, Chief People and Regulatory Officer, and Jim Bender, Program Manager of Workforce Development — unpacked how this 133-year-old company is not only adapting to change but leading the charge toward a more sustainable, inclusive and future-ready maritime workforce.



“We’re bringing in people from outside the industry who offer incredible breadth of knowledge. Pairing that with institutional experience helps us build a culture of learning and innovation.”

Megan Davidson, Chief People and Regulatory Officer, Crowley

A Maritime Legacy Reimagined for the Future

Crowley’s story has been well-documented, beginning in 1892 with an 18-foot white-hulled boat ferrying supplies to ships anchored in San Francisco Bay. Fast-forward to today, the company has transformed into a multinational force with operations in 36 countries and territories, five major business units, and approximately 7,000 employees. With more than 170 vessels under ownership or management, 45,000 containers in its fleet, and 3,500 freight moves per day, Crowley touches every corner of the maritime logistics ecosystem.

But the true driver of the company’s sustained success isn’t just scale — it’s people.

While Crowley has long and strong roots in the maritime sector, both Davidson and Bender are relative newcomers to maritime, hailing from industries like financial services, energy, and higher education. Their fresh perspectives are exactly what Crowley values in its modern workforce strategy, and indeed mirrors the long-held industry mantra that to effectively grow and evolve there must be an emphasis to lean on attracting talent, strategy and best practices from other industries.

“We’re bringing in people from outside the industry who offer incredible breadth of knowledge,” said Davidson. “Pairing that with institutional experience helps us build a culture of learning and innovation.”

Crowley is focused not just on filling roles, but on attracting people with agility, tech-savviness, and an openness to change. Davidson pointed out that increasingly, job seekers are drawn to companies with purpose and flexibility—qualities Crowley actively cultivates. “People want to feel connected to something meaningful. They want to know their work makes a difference.”

Across its fleet, Crowley trains mariners from the start in traditional maritime skills as well as the most advanced technology in the industry, up to and including the all-electric tug eWolf.

Digital Tools, Human Impact

From a talent acquisition standpoint, Crowley is tapping into technology in powerful ways. Its applicant tracking system helps them analyze where candidates are entering and exiting the recruitment process, while a new CRM tool allows jobseekers to explore roles and company culture before they even apply.

This isn’t just about hiring—it’s about building relationships,” said Davidson. “It’s about helping people see where they fit, and giving them insight into what a career in maritime logistics could look like.”

But technology is only half the equation. The human element, particularly in engaging the next generation, is where Bender’s passion shines.





Start ‘em Young

'One in ten students we met didn’t even know what ‘logistics’ meant,” Bender said. “Less than that could name a job in maritime. That’s a wake-up call.”

To change that, Crowley is taking a long-term, grassroots approach — partnering with organizations like Junior Achievement and Boys and Girls Clubs to introduce kids as young as kindergarten to the world of shipping. Crowley commissioned and employees read from and help distribute a custom children’s book titled Where Are You Going, Big Blue Truck?, giving each child a copy to take home — often their first book in English.





To attract 'the next generation', start them young. Crowley commissioned this book for distribution for the youngest students.





From elementary to middle school, Crowley brings in guest speakers and offers field trips to terminals and warehouses, giving students hands-on exposure to a world they’ve never imagined. The company also supports pathways into higher education, trade schools, and maritime academies, ensuring these early sparks of interest can lead to lasting careers.“This isn’t a one-off event. It’s a structured ecosystem,” said Bender. “We’re planting seeds early, nurturing them with real experiences, and helping students see a clear path into the industry.”





Culture: The Crowley Difference

At the heart of all these efforts is Crowley’s deep-rooted culture. From CEO Tom Crowley – grandson of the founder Thomas Crowley – personally greeting guests in the lobby, to offering employees paid volunteer time, the company cultivates a sense of ownership and purpose that’s rare.

“Our employees gave over 12,000 volunteer hours last year, impacting more than 9,000 community members,” Bender shared. “That kind of corporate citizenship is a key part of what makes people want to stay here.”

Davidson echoed the sentiment, noting that transparency, safety—both physical and psychological—and integrity are non-negotiables in the company’s DNA. “We’re clear about who we are and who we’re not. That attracts the right people and helps us retain them.”

In a political landscape increasingly polarized around ESG and DEI initiatives, Crowley remains steady in its mission. Davidson sees the recent regulatory uncertainty not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to sharpen focus.

“We ask ourselves: What really matters for our business continuity, for our people, for our values? Whether it’s workforce shortages or a shifting political climate, our answer remains the same—we need to reach new communities and create more inclusive pathways into maritime.”

That focus includes not just increasing representation, but cultivating a culture where creativity and innovation flourish across diverse teams.





“One in ten students we met didn’t even know what ‘logistics’ meant. Less than that could name a job in maritime. That’s a wake-up call.”

Jim Bender, Program Manager, Workforce Development, Crowley

Tackling Maritime's Unique Recruiting Challenges

Despite progress, recruiting in maritime remains uniquely difficult. “There’s a long runway to qualify as a mariner,” said Davidson. “It’s time-consuming, expensive, and not for everyone. Living on a vessel for half the year is no small commitment.”

That reality makes retention even more critical. But instead of engaging in talent wars or poaching, Crowley takes an industry-first approach, partnering with unions, academies, and competitors alike to grow the overall talent pool. “It’s not about stealing talent. It’s about creating the environment where people want to stay,” said Davidson.

As Davidson and Bender see it, the future of maritime workforce development lies in intentionality, transparency, and innovation. And for a company that started with a single boat more than a century ago, Crowley seems well-poised to steer the industry forward. “We're not just hiring people,” Davidson concluded.

“We’re inviting them into something bigger—a company, a culture, and a mission to connect the world.”

While Crowley is steeped in maritime tradition, when it comes to people, it is charting a new course — one powered by purpose, partnerships, and a clear vision for the future of the workforce.





