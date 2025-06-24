Crowley Expands International Shipping By Connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

Crowley, a leader in logistics, marine and energy solutions, is expanding ocean shipping services with its first-ever route between the U.S. Northeast and Central America.

Utilizing Crowley's new Avance Class vessels, powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the five-day transit between the Port of Philadelphia’s Gloucester Marine Terminal and ports in Guatemala and Honduras enables timely deliveries of food, apparel, industrial products and consumer goods to and from the Central America Northern Zone, which also includes El Salvador and Nicaragua. Crowley’s Copán container ship will begin the first voyage on July 3 from Central American to Gloucester City, New Jersey, operated by Gloucester Terminals LLC, a client company of Holt Logistics Corp.

The new route between Philadelphia and Central America expands on Crowley's operations in the Northeast Atlantic, where it has served Puerto Rico, the Eastern Caribbean and the Virgin Islands with a regular container service for more than 70 years.