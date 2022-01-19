Crowley Hires Jadotte as SVP of Government Relations

Marcus Jadotte has joined Crowley as senior vice president of government relations, leading the company’s advocacy activities across all its businesses.

Jadotte will spearhead the company’s continuing advocacy for laws and regulations that support the domestic maritime industry, while expanding awareness of Crowley’s growing defense and civilian government services among federal, state and local officials. He will be based in Washington, D.C.

Jadotte comes to Crowley after his tenure as vice president of federal government relations at Raytheon Technologies. He previously held similar roles at AAR, a worldwide aviation services provider to commercial and government customers, and NASCAR, where he was vice president of public affairs and multicultural development.

Jadotte served as President Obama’s assistant secretary for industry and analysis for the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce from 2014 to 2016. In this capacity, he was the primary liaison with U.S. industry and trade associations and advised on the global competitiveness of American businesses.

“Through his extensive experience bridging the public and private sectors, Marcus will further strengthen Crowley’s engagement with policymakers through leadership and outreach that builds trust, innovative policies, and effective advocacy across our services for commercial and government customers,” said Parker Harrison, senior vice president and general counsel.

Prior to his tenure with the Obama Administration and NASCAR, Jadotte was chief of staff to Representative Peter Deutsch (D-Fla.) and Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.). He also served in the Clinton Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor.

“I am pleased to join Crowley and look forward to advancing the company’s best-in-class solutions for the U.S. maritime industry and beyond, including the company’s burgeoning energy, transportation and technology services,” said Jadotte.

A Floridian, Jadotte holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida State University.