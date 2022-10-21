Crowley Integrates Marine Interior Design Firm

Crowley announced it is integrating Seattle-based marine interior design company JE Russell Consulting, giving the company’s engineering services group the capability to complement vessels’ existing designs with interior designs, consulting and other service offerings.

“Crowley’s addition of the JE Russell Consulting team provides our engineering services group with an important resource to offer comprehensive design services to our customers,” said Coulston Van Gundy, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services. “As we continue to develop and expand our alternative energy and technological innovations for vessels, we’re taking a holistic approach to all projects and incorporate sustainable, forward-thinking, interior design solutions to our offerings.”

JE Russell’s design team has more than 20 years of experience of marine operations and specializes in the interior design strategy of workboats and passenger vessels alike. Jayne Russell, firm principal, joins Crowley as director of business development for interior design.

“We are passionate about creating thoughtful, interiors for guests and crew,” Russell said. “We are thrilled to join forces with Crowley, a company we have always admired and whose commitment to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with how we have run our business.”