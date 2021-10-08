Crowley Opens Rhode Island Office to Support Offshore Wind Ops

Crowley Maritime Corporation on Thursday opened a new Rhode Island office for its New Energy division, to advance the development and operation of offshore wind energy installations.

The new office, the opening of which was announced by Crowley and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, is located at CIC Providence in the Innovation and Design District.

Crowley's plan is to provide landside and marine logistics solutions during all phases of the offshore wind lifecycle to customers throughout the United States. This includes workforce development, port terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, and engineering.

“Crowley is committed to enabling the U.S. development of clean, sustainable energy through offshore wind solutions,” said Ray Fitzgerald, the company’s chief operating officer. “Our extensive expertise in supply chain services and deep experience with maritime assets will help Rhode Island and the United States meet the growing demand for new energy. We are honored to partner with Gov. Dan McKee to launch our new services.”

“I am proud to welcome Crowley to Rhode Island as the latest key contributor to our state’s thriving innovation economy,” said Gov. McKee. “Crowley’s diverse expertise in the offshore wind sector and marine industry at large will be an invaluable asset as Rhode Island continues to lead the nation toward a clean, renewable energy future. We wish the Crowley team nothing but success.”

Recently, Crowley, through its New Energy subsidiary Crowley Wind Services, announced the impending purchase of 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station in Massachusetts, as the company aims to becomes the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site serving the first utility-scale U.S. offshore wind project by Vineyard Wind Partners.

Crowley has also teamed up with Danish shipping company ESVAGT to build and operate purpose-built, Jones Act vessels to support the emerging U.S. offshore wind energy market.