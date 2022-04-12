Crowley and Shell Partner on Maritime Decarbonization

U.S.-based shipping and logistics form Crowley said it is teaming up with international energy major Shell to support alternative energy solutions for the future of shoreside and terminal operations.

Under a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Crowley and Shell Trading (US) Company, the companies will look broadly at how they can jointly develop sustainable solutions across the U.S. maritime sector, possibly including lower-emissions vessels and technology at ports across the West, Gulf and East Coast regions and electrification and net-zero solutions at terminals.

Subject to future agreements, Shell will look to support Crowley’s development of lower-emissions solutions for a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego, where Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. ship assist tug, will begin service in 2023. Crowley has commited to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The MOU follows an ongoing joint project that was previously initiated between the companies to provide lower-carbon fuel solutions by designing, building and operating the nation’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge on the U.S. East Coast.

“We are pleased to expand our scope of work with Shell, a trusted partner whose commitments carry global impact, as we continue on our sustainability journey,” said Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley Shipping. “Together, we look forward to making significant strides to reduce global emissions, innovating our vessels and equipment and progressing towards net-zero while delivering value and performance for customers.”

“We recognize that the world is in the midst of an energy transition, and we’re working hard to play our part,” said Maarten Poort, general manager of Shell Shipping & Maritime Americas. “We are proud of the relationship we have with Crowley and are excited about the opportunities we have to support them on their decarbonization journey.”