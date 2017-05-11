Crowley to Supply LNG in Puerto Rico
The transportation of LNG from U.S.-based liquefaction facilities to the pharmaceutical company’s plants will be managed by Crowley’s domestic logistics team, which will coordinate over-the-road transportation of 40-foot intermodal ISO tanks authorized by the U.S.
In 2013, Crowley entered the LNG market by acquiring Florida-based Carib Energy LLC. Founded in 2011, the Crowley company was the first to receive a small scale, 25-year, LNG export license from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for LNG transportation from the U.S. into Free Trade Agreement (FTA) countries. Shortly thereafter, a Crowley LNG services group was formed to begin offering supply, transportation, and distribution of LNG services via the ISO tanks, and the company was additionally granted the first small-scale license for supply, transportation and distribution of LNG into Non-Free Trade Agreement (NTFA) countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America.
Crowley has since successfully delivered more than 5 million gallons of U.S.-sourced LNG to its customers. In addition, Crowley’s fully integrated engineering consultation and support services include tailored LNG solutions developed by cryogenic and system experts for a variety of unique customer requirements, such as customized storage, regasification systems, and conversion and usage studies.