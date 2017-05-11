Crowley to Supply LNG in Puerto Rico

Crowley Maritime Corp.’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) services group has been awarded a multi-year contract to supply additional volumes of containerized, U.S.-sourced LNG to a major pharmaceutical company’s manufacturing plants in Puerto Rico.

The contract, executed through Crowley’s Carib Energy LLC subsidiary, extends a 2014 contract awarded to Crowley for LNG supply for the facilities by expanding LNG services to additional plants. The contract includes the fuel supply and transportation of LNG, which helps the customer yield substantially lowered emissions and provides an alternative to their current fuel source, diesel. Other benefits include an uninterrupted fuel supply due to the abundance and availability of U.S.-sourced LNG.



The transportation of LNG from U.S.-based liquefaction facilities to the pharmaceutical company’s plants will be managed by Crowley’s domestic logistics team, which will coordinate over-the-road transportation of 40-foot intermodal ISO tanks authorized by the U.S.

Department of Transportation to each carry approximately 10,000 gallons of LNG to the company’s Jacksonville, Fla., shipping terminal. Once in Jacksonville, the tanks will be loaded onto company-owned vessels departing for Puerto Rico. Upon arrival on the island, Crowley’s Puerto Rico-based logistics team will manage delivery of the LNG to the customer’s facilities. There the LNG will be re-gasified into pipeline natural gas for boiler consumption.



In 2013, Crowley entered the LNG market by acquiring Florida-based Carib Energy LLC. Founded in 2011, the Crowley company was the first to receive a small scale, 25-year, LNG export license from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for LNG transportation from the U.S. into Free Trade Agreement (FTA) countries. Shortly thereafter, a Crowley LNG services group was formed to begin offering supply, transportation, and distribution of LNG services via the ISO tanks, and the company was additionally granted the first small-scale license for supply, transportation and distribution of LNG into Non-Free Trade Agreement (NTFA) countries in the Caribbean, Central and South America.



Crowley has since successfully delivered more than 5 million gallons of U.S.-sourced LNG to its customers. In addition, Crowley’s fully integrated engineering consultation and support services include tailored LNG solutions developed by cryogenic and system experts for a variety of unique customer requirements, such as customized storage, regasification systems, and conversion and usage studies.