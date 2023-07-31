Cruise Passenger Falls Overboard in Singapore Strait

Emergency responders are searching for a cruise ship passenger who reportedly fell overboard in the Singapore Strait.

At about 7:50 a.m. on Monday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified that a passenger onboard a Cyprus-flagged passenger vessel, Spectrum of the Seas, had fallen overboard while enroute into Singapore.

MRCC Singapore, operated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), is coordinating the search and immediately issued navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to MRCC Singapore.

The cruise ship is currently berthed in Singapore and is supporting investigations.

The 169,379 GT, 347-meter-long Spectrum of the Seas is a Quantum-Ultra-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International.