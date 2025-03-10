February, Brighton - Cruise Ship Interiors Design Expo Americas (CSI Americas) sets the stage for a transformative year for the cruise ship interiors industry. Registration is now open for the upcoming edition of CSI Americas, which will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 3 - 4 June. With the newbuild horizon now stretching the order book to 2036, the entire cruise ship interiors supply chain is activated and ready to create the ships of tomorrow.



The cruise industry order books are now bulging at the seams, having added an impressive 35 new ship orders by the close of 2024. Still only in the first quarter of 2025, Carnival Cruise Line has shaken up the industry by announcing their Dream Makers program, which will empower a select group of guests to have their say in everything from the entertainment down to the fabric selections.



With this burst of innovation and enterprise, the cruise lines, design studios, outfitters and suppliers are set to have an intense period of product research, trend investigation and project briefing. With a strong focus on connection and industry growth, CSI will feature a series of networking events designed to foster new relationships and business opportunities, from the popular Opening Party on 2 June, to the many intimate socials taking place throughout the two-day event. Last year, the sister show, CSI Europe, saw over 1000 one-to-one Speed Networking meetings take place. With the knowledge that everything is bigger than America, the organisers are challenging themselves, and their attendees, to beat this number at CSI Americas.



The content-led networking events will include Meet the Brands and Lunch & Learns, where attending suppliers get a unique insight into the branding, decision-making process and practicalities of the workflow of procurement and design professionals working for the cruise lines. Past participating brands include Royal Caribbean Group, Seabourn, Windstar Cruises and Celebrity Cruises. Meanwhile, designers and architects looking to bring the next trending project to their brand ahead of their competitors can attend the show-first game-show-style pitch event taking place onsite.



Interior design and hospitality is now infused with a taste of hi-tech futurism, and the cruise ship industry is tucking into its own slice of this pie. From the three-story kinetic sculpture on board Icon of the Seas, to the personalised experiences on board Princess Cruises’ vessels, guests are getting a taste of next gen hospitality. Cruise Xperience Innovation Summit will be launching this year, co-located with CSI. In addition to meeting exhibitors that specialise in everything from holographics to competitive socialising, visitors will attend the conference, which is curated to include the trends of today, tomorrow and beyond.



Hotel & Resort Design South (HRDS) will be co-located for the third year. Featuring exhibitors from across the Southern States and Central and South America, including Williams-Sonoma, AMP and Delta Faucet, past participating brands include hotel brands, including Sandals, Marriott International, IHG, Iberostar Hotels, Grupo Vidanta, Four Seasons, Accor and Hilton. Past participating procurement brands include The Parker Company, Avendra, Beyer Brown and Benjamin West. The exclusive HRDS conference track will explore the ever-evolving wellness trend, the value that brands can bring to their diverse locations and diving into conversions.



Register today for your free pass to attend CSI Americas, CXI and HRDS.



