Crystal MoA for 2+1 Cruise Ship Order

Fincantieri and Crystal signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the construction of two cruise ships, plus an option for a third unit. A value for the contract was not available.

If built, the new units will be 61,800 gross tons with capacity for approximately 690 passengers, suites with private balconies, as well as several single-occupancy staterooms, a highly sought-after option ideal for solo travelers.

Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for spring 2028, while more information on the second unit will be made known later.