CSL Launches Passenger/Cargo Ship for Andaman

Cochin Shipyard Ltd, the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, launched passenger/cargo ship for Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) Administration.



The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo for “all-weather” operation on the mainland-to-A&N route.



The ship is built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Lloyds Register of Shipping overseen by the DG Shipping of India and meets the requirements of “Class III Special Trade Passenger Ship” as per Indian Merchant Shipping rules.



The vessel is built in steel as a modern, safe and seaworthy vessel with aesthetic lines and pleasant profile. The speciality of this vessel is that is comes with “Safe Return to Port” (SRtP) compliance which is envisaged to be a ‘first’ in Asia. The ship would not only enable safe & comfortable passenger movement, but will also be a boost to the tourism sector.



The vessel has modern cafeteria, and recreation rooms. Both Cabin Class (consisting of Deluxe Cabins, First Class Cabins & Second Class Cabins) and Bunk Class accommodation is available on-board. With a speed of 18 knots, the ship combines speed with comfort and would have a complement of 104 staff.



The vessel is approx 157 Mtr long. It will now undergo outfitting & building up of the accommodation & living quarters, after which it will undergo testing & trials prior to delivery to the A&N islands in 2021.



This vessel is part of the order for a series of 4 vessels viz; 02 nos 500 pax cum 150T cargo vessels and 02 nos 1200 pax cum 1000T cargo vessels, placed on CSL by the A&N Administration. The second 1200 pax vessel is also under construction at CSL.



In the meantime, CSL is in advanced stages of completion of the 02 nos 500 pax vessels for inter-island operations at the A&N.



The first 500 pax vessel is scheduled to undergo sea trials next month and expected to be delivered ‘ready-for-service’ for the A&N islands in March 2020. The second 500 pax vessel is currently undergoing outfitting and will be ready for delivery to the islands in June 2020.