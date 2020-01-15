CSMC Uses SKF Equipment

The oceangoing vessel operator Capital Ship Management Corp (CSMC) used SKF equipment to control maintenance costs and avoid breakdowns.



SKF’s marine condition monitoring kit is helping a leading ship operator to manage costs and prevent equipment failure across its fleet, said a press release.



CSMC has been investigating condition monitoring strategies since 2006, in order to reduce the maintenance costs and minimize the unexpected machinery & equipment breakdown.



Together with SKF, Capital came up with an effective strategy by utilizing a new handheld device, launched recently by SKF; the SKF Quick Collect. The company has implemented the solution across a fleet of 30 vessels, with a plan to extend the program for the whole fleet of 56 vessels. SKF helped the company to determine which onboard machines should be regularly monitored.



SKF’s equipment supports ship operators such as Capital to improve the reliability of operations. Onboard engineers use the handheld device to collect vibration data from critical machinery including cargo pumps, engine room fans, compressors, purifiers and electric motors.



George Ioannidis, Technical Fleet Director at Capital, said: “The SKF QuickCollect portable vibration measuring instrument helps us to have quick and reliable results for immediate action and reduces the cost of repairs dramatically. Furthermore, the onboard engineers now using this vibration device may collect vibration data from all critical and non-critical machinery, including cargo pumps, engine room fans, compressors, purifiers, electric motors etc. and present detailed vibrations reports to class surveyors during periodical machinery survey (CMS).”



According to the press release, the device is small, portable and offers a fast, convenient way of monitoring the condition of critical machinery. The quick and accurate vibration data analysis and its ease of use, makes it a powerful diagnostic tool, not only for all Chief Engineers but also for office technical superintendents.



“By giving operators access to data that helps them prioritize maintenance work, our solutions directly support them in preventing unexpected failures and reducing operating costs.”, says Petros Petritis, SKF Marine Sales Manager.



Capital’s fleet includes 48 tankers (10 VLCCs, 4 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 26 MR/Handy product tankers and 1 small tanker), 7 LNG Carriers, 1 modern Capesize bulk carrier with a total dwt of 6.50 million tons approx.