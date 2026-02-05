Cuba-Related Tanker Loads Gas Cargo in Venezuela

An oil tanker that has transported Venezuelan fuel to Cuba since April last year finished loading this week a 150,000-barrel cargo of gasoline, a shipping schedule seen by Reuters shows, a possible sign that the OPEC country could be preparing to send supplies to the island under U.S. supervision.

As of Thursday, it was not clear yet if the vessel had left Venezuela as it was last spotted by monitoring service TankerTrackers.com in Venezuelan waters on Monday. Reuters could not confirm the tanker's ultimate destination. Any tanker now leaving Venezuelan waters can only do so with U.S. approval due to continued U.S. military presence in Caribbean.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel was speaking from Havana on Thursday about the country's energy situation as lines to buy gasoline and diesel at stations continue growing.

(Reuters)