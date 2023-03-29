Curtin Maritime Names Huit VP of Dredging

Marine transportation and construction services company Curtin Maritime announced John Huit has joined the company as vice president of dredging, responsible for leading the company’s dredging operations, managing the fleet of dredging vessels.

Huit brings over 25 years of experience in the maritime construction industry to Curtin Maritime, having spent the last eight years as a senior project manager at Great Lakes Dock & Dredge after holding several management roles with Parsons Water & Infrastructure, Weeks Marine, and Durocher Dock & Dredge. He has worked on a variety of projects, from maintenance and renourishment dredging operations to large-scale port expansions, channel deepenings, and other capital dredging projects, and has a proven track record of success in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the Curtin Maritime team,” said Martin Curtin, CEO of Curtin Maritime. “His extensive experience in the dredging industry and his commitment to leadership, quality, and efficiency make him an excellent addition to our company. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our team.”

“I am excited to join Curtin Maritime and work with the talented team of professionals here,” said John. “I am committed to delivering the highest quality dredging services to our clients and ensuring we continue to grow and expand our capabilities.”