Custom Line Launches 14 Vessels in 2019

Italian yacht manufacturer Ferretti Group said that its brand Custom Line has achieved its goal of 14 launches in 2019 and of the sale of two Navetta 33s in December alone.



Three new launches were held during the last three months at the Ferretti Group’s Superyacht Yard in Ancona: Custom Line 106’ was launched on 28 October, a Navetta 42 on 3 December, and a Navetta 28 took to the water on 12 December.



These latest débuts show once again the tremendous commercial success of 28-42 metre Custom Line vessels, the leaders in comfort, technology and design. As many as 14 Custom Line yachts were launched in 2019 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard, crowned by the recent sale of two Navetta 33s in December alone.



These masterpieces offer the qualities of seaworthiness, comfort, safety and customization - part of the brand’s DNA and company philosophy - in products that are revolutionary in terms of their style, volume and attention to detail.



As with all Custom Line vessels, the interior layout of these yachts offers exclusive features. Every request from the customer was implemented by the architects at the shipyard, who work with a vast range of prized woods and furnishing materials on display at the showroom and come up with solutions that are both functional and aesthetically advanced.



These events were held at Ferretti Group’s Superyacht Yard in Ancona: a world-class ship-building facility that also builds the steel and aluminium mega-yachts for the CRN, Riva and Pershing brands, as well as the entire Custom Line fleet.



The latter will be completed by the arrival of the new Custom Line 140’ for the planing line, the result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee, led by the engineer Piero Ferrari, the Group’s Engineering Department and the Francesco Paszkowski Design studio, and by the new Navetta 30 and Navetta 48, part of the semi-displacement line that are the result of the new collaboration with the architect Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors and Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel studio for the interiors.