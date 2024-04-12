CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping Order Two New HTVs from Chinese Shipyard

Partners CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping have ordered two new heavy transport vessels (HTVs), increasing their HTV fleet to six vessels.

The first vessel, owned by CY Shipping will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the second vessel, owned by BigLift Shipping, is schedule for delivery in second quarter of 2026.

Newbuilding contracts for the two new HTVs have been signed with Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding in China. The vessels, jointly designed by CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping, are called the BC-Class.

The vessels are designed to transport ultra-large and heavy modular cargoes worldwide, with a focus on reliable service speed, low accelerations and optimized loading and discharge times.

Because of the similar frame spacing, depth, ballast and tidal compensation capacity they will be interchangeable with BigLift’s MC-Class vessels BigLift Barentsz and BigLift Baffin, offering even more deck length and stern loading capability.

The overall length of the BC-Class is 180 meters, the beam is 43 meters, and the deck measures 43 by 140 meters, resulting in an impressive fully unobstructed deck space of 6,020 m2.

Cargoes can be loaded and discharged over the vessels’ stern or side by ro-ro or skidding. The BC-Class has a depth of 12 meters, a maximum deadweight of 25,000 mt, and the ballast capacity is 12,000 m3/hr. The vessels are not semi-submersible.

“I’m very proud and excited to strengthen our partnership with BigLift Shipping further. As a modern company, we understand the importance of being ahead of the market requirements, making a difference, and adding value to customers' requirements,” said James Jung, Director at CY Shipping.

Since 2019, BigLift Shipping and CY Shipping combine their Heavy Transport Shipping capabilities.

The current fleet, comprising four HTVs, is commercially fully operated by BigLift Shipping. The newbuild BC-Class vessels enable the company to offer even more unique transport services with three pairs of identical sister vessels, allowing it to participate in long-term contracts and single voyages worldwide.